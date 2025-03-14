Raiders, Dolphins Swap Running Backs
The Las Vegas Raiders have come to an agreement with Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal that makes him their projected starter for next season. The Miami Dolphins have come to terms with Alexander Mattison, and he'll be their third-stringer for next season.
The Raiders have already been a part of a player swap this free agency, as they swapped cornerbacks with the Green Bay Packers. I don't know what the likelihood of it happening twice in the same free agency period is, but it's the reality we're living in.
Unlike in their last player swap, Mostert will be the Raiders' starter, and his being on the team brings up some questions regarding who they'll be drafting with their high draft pick. Last year, Mostert had just 278 yards and two touchdowns.
It's important to note that he had a reduced role in Miami, and with the Raiders, he'll have more carries and opportunities to show off his speed. For the Dolphins' side of things, Mattison had 420 yards and four touchdowns.
He may not see much playing time, but he's a solid running back who's reliable and physical at the tackle point. Though Mattison may be younger, I think the Raiders will walk away as definite winners of this running-back swap. Mostert gives Las Vegas more than Mattison will give Miami.
They had one of the worst ground games last year, and though Mostert has injury concerns, he has the chance to elevate their offense and could even go for more than 1,000 yards again for the second time in his career.
Them targeting him now places them at an interesting juxtaposition with their high draft pick. They were in a prime position to draft Ashton Jeanty and revolutionize their ground game with one of the best running back prospects to come out of college in many years.
Now, it's not like they can't draft him, but they have the option of electing to stick with Mostert and seeing where it takes them. This opens up room for them to draft a defensive player with their high pick and help out Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
