2025 NFL Free Agency: Tracking Every Raiders Move
It is finally here. The 2025 NFL free agency period is upon us with the legal tampering period having begun. The Las Vegas Raiders enter the week with the second-most cap space in the NFL and a host of players they want to retain.
At the 2025 NFL Combine, coach Pete Carroll made it clear that signing defensive free agents defensive tackle Adam Butler, edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre'von Moehrig, and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
On Sunday evening, the Raiders re-signed Butler to a 3-year extension. The move was something the former New England Patriot himself wanted done.
"It will really be a dream come true," Butler told Las Vegas Raiders On SI earlier this offseason about returning to the Raiders. "It will be a dream come true. It will be the perfect situation for me in my opinion. As long as you said the business makes sense, it will be a perfect situation. I love the team, I love the organization, and I would not want to be anywhere else."
"I mean I am not going to let anyone take advantage of me, not even the Raiders. I love the Raiders, but I am not going to let the Raiders you know act like, I did not play my tile off this past season. Like you said arguably the best free agent interior linemen in the NFL."
"I am excited to see what happens. It is times like these where you do not know where you might end up. You do not know how the cards will fall but I pray they fall on the shield."
The Raiders took care of the quarterback situation, engineering a trade for Seattle Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith on Friday evening.
Moehrig is considered by many to be the most valuable defensive free agent the Raiders have; he is consistently ranked the highest on lists of top free agents, and after a career year in 2024, his value is only climbing.
Spillane is another key piece the Raiders want to return. He is one of the league's premier tackles and a locker room leader.
Koonce has a high ceiling but he has struggled to remain consistent. Injuries have been and issue, too.
Hobbs had a very strong 2024 campaign as one of the Raiders best cornerbacks.
The free agency frenzy has begun.
Patriots Sign LB Robert Spillane
Raiders linebacker signs for three-years, $33 million, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
