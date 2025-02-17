Adam Butler Tells Us Exclusively He Wants to Return to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler. With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler. The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact next season.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
Butler brings something special to the Raiders organization and his teammates in the locker room and on and off the field. Butler's leadership and mentorship have been huge for the Raiders. That is something the Raiders need to keep on the team.
Butler will be a free agent next month and other teams will be interested in him. He is the best defensive tackle on the market but the Silver and Black need to do everything they can to resign Butler.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked to Butler about returning to the Raiders next season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It will really be a dream come true," said Butler about returning to the Raiders. "It will be a dream come true. It will be the perfect situation for me in my opinion. As long as you said the business makes sense, it will be a perfect situation. I love the team, I love the organization, and I would not want to be anywhere else."
"I mean I am not going to let anyone take advantage of me, not even the Raiders. I love the Raiders, but I am not going to let the Raiders you know act like, I did not play my tile off this past season. Like you said arguably the best free agent interior linemen in the NFL."
"I am excited to see what happens. It is times like these where you do not know where you might end up. You do not know how the cards will fall but I pray they fall on the shield."
