7 General Manager Candidates for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to fire general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after just one year of his service, continuing the trend of short-lived careers for general managers of the Silver and Black.
Minority owner Tom Brady has a loud voice in the organization, and he is trying to imbue the Raiders with stability and savvy. It has been reported that the Raiders want to match a general manager with a head coach to avoid the partnership feeling forced or inorganic.
It is also clear that Brady wants utilize connections with those he spent time with in New England or Tampa Bay. That being said, who are eight candidates the for the Raiders' general manager vacancy?
John Spytek
Spytek is one of the architects of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021. Forget his strong connection with Brady, whom he helped bring to Tampa: the drafting and player development to build a strong foundation before the G.O.A.T. even stepped foot in the panhandle is reason enough to consider Spytek the best assistant general manager in the NFL.
Scott Pioli
A three-time Super Bowl winning executive who was named NFL Executive of the Decade for the 2000s, Pioli has New England football heritage and before he was out of the game he was a general manager, assistant general manager, and vice president personnel with several organizations.
His football acumen is up there with the best of them, and the Silver and Black could consider acquiring his services.
Thomas Dimitroff
A long-time general manager for the Atlanta Falcons, Dimitroff now works with analytics (he is CEO of SumerSports) and his savant football mind could do wonders for the Raiders.
He was a scout for New England, too, during Brady's career. He was also the Patriots' director of college scouting for some time.
Dave Ziegler
Ziegler was never truly given a fair shake in the desert, and there was more to his firing than meets the eye. He exhibited competence as general manager for the Silver and Black once, could he return even better?
Champ Kelly
Kelly is a young and incredibly intelligent football mind who some around the league consider a "no-brainer" for an NFL general manager position. He was the interim general manager when Ziegler was fired, and before that he was the assistant general manager.
Kelly would have avoided the Antonio Pierce fiasco if he was named the full-time general manager.
Mike Borgonzi
The Kansas City Chiefs' assistant general manager, Borgonzi is a hot name right now. He knows a thing or two about drafting and player development, and he has been approached by several franchises this cycle.
The Raiders are battling a tough AFC West, and Borgonzi might hold the key to winning.
Ed Dodds
As assistant general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, Dodds has shown the right stuff for a general manager job. He is interested in the Raiders, too -- he has interviewed with the Silver and Black twice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE