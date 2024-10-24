8 Raiders Move One Step Closer to Hall of Fame
The Las Vegas Raiders already have vast respresentation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that could grow next year.
This week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame narrowed down its Class of 2025 candidates to 31 seniors and 50 modern-era players.
Of the 31 seniors, four were Raiders, including wide receiver Art Powell, quarterback Jim Plunkett, cornerback Lester Hayes, cornerback Albert Lewis and running back Roger Craig.
Powell played four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, with whom he earned all four of his Pro Bowl honors.
Plunkett spent the last eight seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Raiders, helping lead them to their two Super Bowl titles in the 1980s, including Super Bowl XV, which he won MVP of.
Hayes was part of those 80s title teams as well, having spent his entire career with the Raiders. He is tied for first in franchise history in career interceptions (39). Of that total, 13 came in the 1980 season, serving as a major factor in Hayes' Defensive Player of the Year campaign. That mark of 13 is tied for second in league history for single-season interceptions.
Hayes was named to five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro First Team.
Senior candidates must have played no earlier than the 1999 season to have been eligible for the category.
Just three former Raiders made the 50 modern-era candidates list, including cornerback Eric Allen, running back Marshawn Lynch and guard Steve Wisniewski.
Allen and Wisniewski were key members of the early 2000s Raiders teams, both having spent the twilight of their respective careers with said teams.
Each played their final season in 2001. The season prior, they helped lead Oakland to the AFC Championship where it fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Batlimore Ravens.
Allen spent the final four of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, while Wisniewski spent his entire 13-year career with the Silver and Black. He was named to eight Pro Bowls, including six straight, and was selected to the All-Pro First Team twice.
Allen's individual hardware was all earned before his time with Oakland, but he is a Raiders legend nonetheless.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.