A Look at Raiders' DT Group, Impending Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders have many decisions to make when free agency begins in a few weeks.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have work to do to make this Raiders team a contender. Las Vegas won just four games last season, and ownership does not want to go through another year outside the playoffs.
The Raiders were good defensively last season but not great. Their offense was off the field quickly, and the defense was on the field much more often, which did not help.
This roster includes several defensive starters and rotational players who will become free agents, so Spytek will be busy when it opens in March. He may have to make tough decisions regarding who to bring back, and who to let walk.
The defensive tackle group could see itself become thinner if Spytek believes he can upgrade there. Adam Butler and John Jenkins, the Raiders’ top two snap-takers at defensive tackle last season, both hit the open market.
Butler recently told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. that he would like to return to the Raiders this offseason. He has spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas, posting 93 tackles, 16 for loss, 19 quarterback hits, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 10 sacks.
The veteran Butler has been productive since joining the Silver and Black in 2023. He had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Raiders and has posted back-to-back seasons with five sacks.
Butler is 31 years old, an age when many players begin to decline. However, Butler has shown only improvement in the last two seasons.
Because of this and because he loves Las Vegas, Butler could be back on the team in 2025.
Jenkins is 36 years old and has spent 13 years in the league. He re-signed after a good 2023 with the Raiders, but it could be possible the team wants to get younger at that position.
However, Jenkins has started every game in the last two seasons for the Raiders, and his production did not decline much last season. We will find out what the Raiders plan to do with Jenkins in the next few weeks.
Zach Carter and Matthew Butler are also free agents. Carter was solid in a rotational role, while Butler is an exclusive rights free agent, so it’s possible both could return on short-term contracts.
Christian Wilkins is under contract on a massive deal. He is one of the team’s best players on that side of the ball, so they hope he can return healthy in 2025 and be a force on the interior.
Jonah Laulu is another player under contract. He produced at a solid level last season and could be a bigger part of the rotation next season.
If the Raiders let any of their free-agent defensive tackles walk, they could sign someone like Folorunso Fatukasi or Tershawn Wharton.
The 2025 NFL Draft is ripe with defensive tackle talent. Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams or South Carolina’s TJ Sanders are good young players Las Vegas could consider later in the draft.
The Raiders defensive tackle group is a mix of stars, quality veterans, and intriguing young rotational players. This should be an interesting position group to monitor.
