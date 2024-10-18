A Look Back At Davante Adams' Career With the Raiders
With the trade involving wide receiver Davante Adams between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets behind us, it is appropriate to reflect on his short time as a member of the Silver and Black.
With the dilemma that has involved Adams as of late, it is positive for the Raiders organization that the overall group can begin moving forward and let the past be the past. The Raiders never want to see a promising football player go, especially one who is arguably one of the top at his position in the National Football League.
Let's look back at Adams' career as a Raider.
This season, Adams had 18 receptions for 209 receiving yards and one touchdown score. His season was highlighted by his Week 2 performance as he caused the Baltimore Ravens defenses absolute fits as he collected nine catches for 110 yards and his touchdown score was crucial for the upset win on the road for the Raiders.
Adams came to the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers as he spent his first eight years in Wisconsin. He reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr at the time of his arrival in 2022 but only spent that one season with him. In that season, Adams was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection representing the Raiders.
In his career as a Raider, Adams finished with 37 career games, 221 receptions, 2,869 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. With his journey officially coming to an end for Raider Nation he did have one more positive comment to make regarding the training staff for the organization.
Adams made an effort to give his due respects to the Raiders and Raider Nation upon the trade, posting a farewell message on Instagram:
"As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream. I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind. To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff -- You all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together. To Raider Nation -- Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family."
