REPORT: Social Media Erupts After Davante Adams-Raiders Farewell
The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams, an All-Pro and one of this generation's best, parted ways on Tuesday. Adams is now a Jet and the Raiders will be able to use Jakobi Meyers in the No. 1 wide receiver role.
The past few weeks were tumultuous between Adams and the organization, as there seemed to be rumors everywhere one looked and head coach Antonio Pierce remained tight-lipped about the situation, deferring to Adams' hamstring injury.
In his departure, Adams took to Instagram to post a farewell message for Raiders faithful.
"As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream," Adams wrote. "I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind. To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff -- You all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together. To Raider Nation -- Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family."
As reported by Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger, fans weren't buying into the farewell in the comment section.
"Thanks for doing this in the offseason and not quitting on your team mid season!" a fan commented.
Another wrote, "'Once a raider always a raider' doesn't apply to u."
"That boy went back to his ex," a fan wrote in reference to Adams' reconnecting with his former Green Bay Packers teammate and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Fans called into question the hamstring injury Adams sustained.
"Hamstring ain't hurting no more ain't it," one fan wrote.
"Soo the hamstring is fine now right?" wrote another.
"You flat out quit. Could have gotten a trade and still competed. I'm guessing your leg is miraculously fine now," a fan commented.
