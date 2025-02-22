Adam Butler Sends Positive Message to Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler.
With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler. The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked to Butler on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast" and Butler had a special message for Raider Nation.
"I can definitely talk about Raider Nation," said Butler. "Probably the most loyal fans in the NFL. Every time I touch the field, I always make sure you know dab somebody up in the black hole. Those guys are the most loyal fans ever."
"I mean they never turn their backs on us win, lose, or draw man they are always there. As you talked about, some of the costumes they have, it is exotic and it is just a testament to Raider Nation, and the fans we have."
"And it is just us against the world man. it is us against the world and we have the greatest fan base in the NFL, and I stand on it."
Butler loves Raider Nation and wants to remain a Raider. Butler is set to hit the free agency market next month. Butler is a key piece that the Raiders have to keep for the defense can be at its best.
"It will really be a dream come true, it will be a dream come true. It will be the perfect situation for me in my opinion. As long as you said the business makes sense, it will be a perfect situation. I love the team, I love the organization, and I would not want to be anywhere else."
It is going to be interesting to see who the Raiders bring back on their defense from last year's team. The Raiders also have the money to spend this offseason.
