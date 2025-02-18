Raiders Butler Sounds Off on Team-First Mindset in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler. With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler. The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact next season.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
The Silver and Black have a great player in Butler. He always gives credit to his teammates, the coaching staff, and others before himself. Butler is a team first guy and wants to see his teammates play their best. He does not care about his own stats. Anything to help the team he is willing to do.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently talked to Butler about being a team player on an episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Yeah, I got 27 career sacks and I love that. It is amazing but one of the biggest things I am proud of throughout my career is being a big factor in Super Bowl 53, even though I did not record on stat," said Butler. "In Super Bowl 53, I did not get one tackle nothing if anything I got a hurry. I was so effective in that game because I let go of all my pride. You know I put everything to the side and said you know what I am going to take these doubles so other guys can be free. That is how you win. I am naturally a selfless player. I am a selfless person."
"Ask Rob Leonard, that is the perfect person ... Robby Leonard watched my game, he watched how selfless I was and if you ask him about me he will tell you that I am one of the guys that just gets it. I am not stat hungry; I am not fame hungry, I am win hungry. I am a team player, that is what I do. I am so proud of the way I played this season because I did not only show that I am that, but I am also a starter in this league."
