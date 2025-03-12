BREAKING: Raiders Re-Signing Made Official with Butler
With the start of the new league year and free agency signing period, the Las Vegas Raiders have made the re-signing of defensive tackle Adam Butler official.
The Raiders signed Butler to a three-year extension worth $16.5 million with $11 million guaranteed.
Per a press release from the Raiders, "Butler returns for his third season with the Silver and Black after playing in all 17 games in 2024 and recording 65 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He initially joined the Raiders in 2023 and has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2021) and New England Patriots (2017-20) over his eight-year NFL career.
"The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has played in 114 career games with 29 starts and totaled 206 tackles (115), 27 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He has also appeared in seven career postseason contests, including winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots, and recorded seven tackles (five), two sacks, three tackles for loss and one pass defensed. A native of Duncanville, Texas, Butler was a four-year starter at Vanderbilt (2013-16), playing in 47 games with 34 starts."
Butler is a Super Bowl champion and former teammate of minority owner and Raiders shot-caller Tom Brady. He is considered one of the best gap-sound defensive tackles in the league, with a high football IQ and discipline only experience can give.
He is a loud voice in the locker room and a mentor to his fellow defensive lineman, and his strong 2024 campaign earned him the healthy contract extension. Butler was vocal about wanting to stay in the desert when he recently spoke to Las Vegas Raiders On SI.
"It will really be a dream come true," Butler said. "It will be a dream come true. It will be the perfect situation for me in my opinion. As long as you said the business makes sense, it will be a perfect situation. I love the team, I love the organization, and I would not want to be anywhere else."
"I mean I am not going to let anyone take advantage of me, not even the Raiders. I love the Raiders, but I am not going to let the Raiders you know act like, I did not play my tile off this past season. Like you said arguably the best free agent interior linemen in the NFL. I am excited to see what happens. It is times like these where you do not know where you might end up. You do not know how the cards will fall but I pray they fall on the shield."
Now, it's official.
Butler is back.
