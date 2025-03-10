BREAKING: Raiders Re-Sign DT Adam Butler
The Las Vegas Raiders made another massive move before the weekend was over. On Sunday Night the Raiders re-signed veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler to a new three-year deal.
Butler was set to hit free agency in the upcoming week and he was expected to have plenty teams interested in bringing him in but the Raiders did not let it get to that point and locked up one of the best all-around defensive tackles in the National Football League.
Butler has been a great player for the Raiders since coming to Las Vegas. He has been a great leader and his veteran presence has been a big reason the Raiders defense has been the best unit for the last couple of years.
Butler said all off season long that he wanted to stay with the Raiders and now he will be an important piece for turning things around next season.
"It will really be a dream come true," Butler told our own Hondo Carpenter earlier this offseason about returning to the Raiders. "It will be a dream come true. It will be the perfect situation for me in my opinion. As long as you said the business makes sense, it will be a perfect situation. I love the team, I love the organization, and I would not want to be anywhere else."
"I mean I am not going to let anyone take advantage of me, not even the Raiders. I love the Raiders, but I am not going to let the Raiders you know act like, I did not play my tile off this past season. Like you said arguably the best free agent interior linemen in the NFL."
"I am excited to see what happens. It is times like these where you do not know where you might end up. You do not know how the cards will fall but I pray they fall on the shield."
The move comes after the Silver and Black signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to an extension earlier this week and they also traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll along with general manager John Spytek have both made it clear that they are not going to wait around to rebuild the Raiders. They are doing their best to put together the best roster possible for next season and they are only getting started.
