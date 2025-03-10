Adding WR Talent is Absolute Must for Raiders
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have found their next quarterback, they should consider adding wide receiver talent.
The legal tampering period begins today, and teams can begin to contact players, gauge interest, and discuss contract details. Deals become official when the new league year starts on Wednesday.
The free-agent wide receiver class is not loaded with talent, but there are plenty of players that new Raiders general manager John Spytek could consider who could be productive.
Las Vegas only has two pass-catchers that teams game plan for, and one is a tight end. The Raiders must add perimeter talent through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers were both 1,000-yard receivers last season, which is a good foundation for new quarterback Geno Smith. But the Raiders could be one of the better offenses in the league if they add more wide receivers.
Houston Texans veteran Stefon Diggs could make sense for the Raiders. Although Diggs is a bit older and coming off a season-ending injury, he still has plenty left in the tank as a secondary or tertiary receiver.
Diggs caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns two seasons ago. However, it may be tough for the Raiders to sell him on an opportunity that would be better than joining his brother Trevon with the Dallas Cowboys.
New York Giants WR Darius Slayton has been underrated for much of his career. If the Giants do not bring him back and choose instead to focus on their young receivers, he could earn an expanded role with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders missed an opportunity to trade for DK Metcalf, as the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped in and traded for him from the Seattle Seahawks (and paid him). They won't be reuniting Metcalf with Smith and Pete Carroll.
Would Las Vegas consider a receiver in the first round? If so, they could trade back in the first round and draft someone like Texas star Matthew Golden or stay at No. 6 and take Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who they have often been linked to.
Adding young, foundational talent through the draft is also a good idea. Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, Colorado State’s Tory Horton, and Utah State’s Jalen Royals are all non-first-round options that make sense for the Raiders.
Adding shiny new toys in the passing game is always something fans can get excited about. The Raiders should add a few this offseason.
