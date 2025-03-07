Raiders QB Reveals Thoughts on Tom Brady
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of finding a new quarterback before the 2025 season.
They have not had stability at the quarterback position in a couple of years.
The closet the Raiders have been to having some stability at the quarterback position has been with young quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
O'Connell started some games in the second half of his rookie season in 2023. He played well and was in the race to be the Raiders starting quarterback last season but he did not win the starting job coming out of training camp last offseason.
He started some games last season as well but he also battled injuries. O'Connell has been a great pro in the sense of the way he has handle every situation so far in his two NFL season.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Now, O'Connell will be in a similar situation this offseason as the Raiders are looking for a new quarterback, and O'Connell is doing whatever he can to get better. Whoever the Raiders bring in, he will be ready to compete and fight for the starting spot at quarterback.
O'Connell and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady have had similar paths to the NFL and O'Connell is learning from watching Brady.
"It is obviously awesome to have the best of all time in your building," O'Connell told Vegas Sports Today. "Helping us out and obviously he still has the analyst job. I got to talk to him a couple of times, I got to pick his brain about quarterback play, about you know playing in the NFL in general, it has been very cool. He is someone I looked up to growing up a lot. I used to love watching him. I still watch film of him when I am watching film and trying to learn things. A huge inspiration of mine for sure."
The Raiders will have free agency and the 2025 NFL to find a new quarterback. The Raiders want to go in the route of having a veteran quarterback and one young quarterback learning behind them.
