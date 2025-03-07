BREAKING: Seahawks' Smith a Potential Target For Raiders
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of finding a new quarterback before the 2025 season.
They have not had stability at the quarterback position in a couple of years.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
As the Raiders continue their search for their next quarterback, more options can become available as free agency opens up next week.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith being a potential trade target in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We do know that the Raiders are active, and a trade is something that they are looking at and they are calling teams," said Carpenter. "Is your guy available? Is this guy available? What is available? They are working to get this settled. I talked to an NFL person today that said they are out there doing their due diligence, which is exactly what you expect from Tom Brady."
"I am going to give you another one [quarterback] that you have not heard. I am told by NFL people that they believe that there is a legitimate chance, not saying probable but I am saying possible, that Geno Smith is one of those names that the Raiders are looking at for a quarterback next year."
"I am not saying anything is imminent, but I am saying that I am hearing it for NFL people that they are heading it. And when I reached out to someone earlier today to ask their opinion to who would be in direct knowledge, all I was told was I rather not comment on that ... I think Geno would be in play."
"None of this at this point right now this second is imminent. I am not saying it is going to happen, but it is certainly probable. But when I talk to multiple people about the trades around the NFL the names I keep hearing are J.J. McCarthy and Geno [Smith]. And I heard Geno for quite a bit, but that talk has really heated up in the last 30 hours. That is where the Raiders quarterback situation literally sits right now."
