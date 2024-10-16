Alexander Mattison Continues to Produce in Struggling Raiders Offense
Through the good and the bad that has been this 2024 Las Vegas Raiders offense, offseason addition Alexander Mattison has been one of the bright spots for the Silver and Black.
Mattison has done everything he was expected to do and then some this season. Expected to be the backup running back to Zamir White, he has shined in his opportunities and been a bright spot for the struggling offense. Throughout the National Football League, the Raiders currently sit second to last in rushing yards this season, currently standing at 477 total yards on the ground, only 14 more yards than the league's worst the Dallas Cowboys.
Mattison has accounted for a team-high 158 of those yards and has six more yards than White, who has three more carries than him. He has also been a huge asset in the passing attack, as he is fifth on the team with receptions (14), totaling 135 receiving yards.
As the season has progressed, one of the most disappointing things for Raider Nation has been the lack of production and points put up by this Raiders offense. Although 11 NFL teams have scored fewer touchdowns than the Raiders, Raider Nation has seen many scoring opportunities slip away from their team through six games.
The Raiders have 12 total touchdowns this season and a third of those have come from Mattison himself. He has scored three times on the ground and once through the air. After scoring a touchdown in the first games of the season, Mattison got back in the scoring column this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As the season approaches the midpoint the Raiders must find more ways to score consistently. With injuries and a lack of expected personnel, it is a no-brainer that the Raiders' offense will continue to give Mattison chances with the football in his hands.
At the end of the day, he has been arguably the most consistent player, along with Brock Bowers, to make plays and is a threat to score every time his number is called.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.