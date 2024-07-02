Alexander Mattison on State of the Raiders' Running Back Room
Las Vegas Raiders veteran running back Alexander Mattison has joined a running back unit that has a huge chip on its shoulder.
With the departure of All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, the Raiders will be looking to find that replacement, which is a tall ask when considering Jacobs' value to the club throughout his five seasons with the Silver and Black.
But Las Vegas feels it has its candidate with third-year Raiders running back Zamir White, who exploded onto the scene in the final four games of the 2023 season.
Mattison doesn't plan on being an afterthought, though. The sixth-year running back is competing for a significant role on this team.
Mattison discussed what he has experienced in the Raiders' running back room so far when he recently spoke to Marcus Hayes of Vegas Sports Today.
"It's a lot of competition in that room," Mattison said. "It's going to be a great training camp. Go out there and compete, and I just want the room to understand we're the legs of this football team, so we're going to practice that way, we're going to go out there and play like that on the field."
One of the players who has stood out to Mattison so far is rookie running back Dylan Laube, whom the Raiders selected in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
"I think that he [Laube] definitely has a great shot at making this team his rookie year," Mattison said. "And he's a great rookie to have in the running back room, and I'm excited to see how he can impact this team as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.