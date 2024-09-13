All Hands on Deck as Raiders Face Ravens Rushing Attack
The Las Vegas Raiders left SoFi Stadium 0-1 after losing to their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, last weekend. Although there were many negatives and key points regarding the reasoning behind the loss, one thing that Raider Nation was excited about was the promise behind this year's defense.
The defense played well for the majority of the game, giving the Raiders a chance to win as the battle progressed into the fourth quarter. The defense allowed a few big runs that turned out to be very costly. If the Raiders have a chance to win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, those plays simply cannot happen, which is going to be very difficult, given the Ravens' explosive players in the backfield.
The new addition to this year’s Ravens team was one of the biggest offseason moves throughout the entire National Football League -- 2020 Offensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry. Henry is arguably the most explosive running back in the game. He was a workhorse throughout his career with the Tennessee Titans, and after his Week 1 debut with Baltimore, it looks like he will continue in that direction, rushing for 46 yards on 13 carries, including a touchdown score on his first drive with the team.
More important than his stats is the fact that defenses have to keep eyes and players on Henry, causing fewer defensive players to watch out for the reigning league's MVP, Lamar Jackson. Jackson was doing it all Week 1, leading the Ravens in rushing with 122 yards on 16 carries while also slinging the ball around the field for 273 passing yards on 26 completions.
The Raiders' defense allowed 176 rushing yards last week, a number that was very respectable for most of the game until Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins broke a 61-yarder late in the contest.
The Raiders must anchor down and trust their highly praised defensive line units and linebacking core to own the line of scrimmage and gang tackle. Taking on Henry and Jackson on the rushing attack might be the most challenging obstacle the defensive unit will face all season, but it is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders and their defense to show the NFL what they are all about and make a statement for the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.