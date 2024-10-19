All-Pro LB: 'Maxx Crosby Needs to Stay a Raider'
Over the past week, a narrative has surfaced that the Las Vegas Raiders should trade All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions.
Detroit will be without its own star edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, and Crosby is a Michigan native, having played collegiately at Eastern Michigan.
All of this is just talk, though.
While many would like to see the move, one of Crosby's fellow 2023 Defensive Player of the Year finalists wants Crosby to remain a member of the Silver and Black.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was adamant that Crosby needs to stay put in Las Vegas when he spoke on the Raiders' star pass rusher on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Edge With Micah Parsons."
"Maxx Crosby needs to stay a Raider," Parsons said. "He has Raider spirit, dog. Like, that man's a dog. If anyone could turn around an organization from a defensive side of a standpoint, it's him. I mean, he's a straight animal. I don't think he would ever want to go anywhere else. I think he reads that Black and Silver. I mean, literally, the guy's an animal, bro. I think he needs to stay a Raider; I wouldn't want to see him anywhere else."
Crosby and Parsons each finished the 2023-24 season as Defensive Player of the Year finalists, joining the eventual winner of the award, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Parsons' teammate, Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland.
Parsons is right; Crosby enjoys being a Raider. He said on "The Jim Rome Show" back in June that it's part of his identity.
"I feel like it's everything I represent," Crosby said. "I feel like me being in a different color wouldn't even look right. I'm a Raider to the core. I don't shy away from it publicly. People that really know me and are with me on a daily basis, I'm the same guy every single day, and that's what I take a lot of pride in. I'm 100% myself on a daily basis. So, that's what I think being a Raider is. And yeah, I fully embrace it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.