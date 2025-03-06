Amazing Stat Shows Why Crosby is Highest Paid Non-QB
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next week. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
But before that, the Silver and Black took care of their star and face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby.
On Wednesday the Raiders and Crosby agreed on a contract extension that now will make Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history.
Crosby was selected by the Raiders in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Eastern Michigan.
Crosby, since coming into the league has gotten better each year and now is one of the best defensive players, if not the best defensive player in the league.
Crosby has been loyal to the Raiders organization and all he wants to do is win. He believes he can do that with the Silver and Black, by signing the extension it shows that he believes in new head coach Carroll, new general Spytek, and in Raiders owner Mark Davis.
One stat that stands out and shows why Crosby got this contract extension and is the best at his position.
According to PFF Maxx Crosby has the most pressures in the National Football League since 2021 with 329.
Crosby is the best at getting after the quarterback. Crosby has spent most of his career staying on the field. He does not like to come out of games and gets his body in shape to play all the snaps, all season long.
"The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2024, tied for second-most in Raiders history among defensive linemen, after leading the team in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (17), quarterback hits (20) and quarterback pressures (35) despite being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 18," said the Raiders Public Relations.
"Among defensive linemen in the NFL since 2019, Crosby ranks first in tackles for loss (105), fourth in tackles (364), tied for fourth in sacks (59.5), fourth in quarterback hits (144) and fifth in quarterback pressures (346). He also ranks third in Raiders' history with 59.5 career sacks, while his 364 total tackles are the most in franchise history for a defensive lineman in their first six NFL seasons."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.