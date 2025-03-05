BREAKING: Raiders Sign Crosby to Massive Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big commitment to excellence.
Per ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders signed All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby to a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, including $91.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
"For the third time in four years, the Raiders are addressing the contract of their cornerstone player, this time cementing his relationship with the Raiders for the foreseeable future," wrote Schefter in a tweet on X. "The deal was negotiated by C.J. LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson [of Wasserman]."
Per The Athletic's Tashan Reed on X, "Minority owner Tom Brady was present at the Raiders' facility when Crosby signed his contract ... He's been heavily involved in the Raiders' overall decision-making process, and his presence is a signal that he'll be present in the building the offseason."
The signing of the six-year stalwart is an example that Brady, new general manager John Spytek, and head coach Pete Carroll are sticking to their word about building a framework for long-term success in the desert.
Crosby could very well be a Pro Football Hall of Fame player when his time in the league is done; he has plenty to go at 27 years old. The Eastern Michigan product has four Pro Bowls to his name as well as two second-team All-Pro nods.
In six seasons, Crosby has racked up 59.5 sacks, 105 tackles for loss, and 144 quarterback hits.
In league where getting to the quarterback is the No. 1 priority, a player like Crosby isn't just a hot commodity, but a scalding one.
As for Carroll, he gets to keep a player who is the prime example of the coach's biggest mantra -- compete. In his introductory presser, Carroll made it crystal clear that his hallmark phrase would be the identity of his Raiders.
"It all starts with competition," he said. "You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. ... If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial.
