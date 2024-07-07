An Underrated New Addition May be One of Raiders Best Moves This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason determined to fix their most significant area of need: their offense. After spending the last five seasons with Josh Jacobs as the team’s primary back, the Raiders have eliminated an offensive scheme that calls for one running back to handle most of the team’s rushing duties and have decided to adopt a running back by committee philosophy. Jacobs left the Raiders in free agency to join the Green Bay Packers, which made room for multiple other backs to get an opportunity in Las Vegas.
When Jacobs went down with an injury during the season's final quarter last season, running back Zamir White filled in admirably in his absence, proving he could be the team’s primary back. Not only did White display the ability to be the team’s primary back, he did so during a stretch of games the Raiders needed to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
The Raiders also have veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, whom General Manager Tom Telesco resigned this offseason in one of his first moves after taking the job in Las Vegas. Abdullah gives the Raiders a veteran presence familiar with all of the moving parts of the Raiders' offense. He also provides the Raiders with a dependable third down and change of pace back.
White and Abdullah give the Raiders two running backs whose style of play fits well together. White brings the power. Abdullah brings the speed. However, the Raiders added another back this offseason who can do both: veteran running back Alexander Mattison.
Like veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Raiders signed Mattison in free agency this offseason after he led the Vikings to a win over the Raiders last season. Mattison finished last season’s game against the Raiders as the Vikings’ leading rusher, totaling 66 yards on double-digit carries.
Mattison gives new Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy another talented running back he can use at any time and in any way. Mattison is a strong runner who also can catch the ball out of the backfield. He is essentially a mix of White and Abdullah, giving the Raiders a legitimate option at running back even when White and Abdullah are out of the game. Adding Mattison this offseason could go down as the best move the Raiders made, aside from signing veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
