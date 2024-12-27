An Underrated Yet Critical Need for the Raiders' Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, arguably more than anything. That is well-known and has been repeatedly discussed over the past two seasons.
Quarterback is the most critical position on the field, and the Raiders have had five of them since last season. It is unquestionably their most significant need heading into next season.
Still, the Raiders have numerous other positions that must be addressed on both sides. This includes a few positions that would make any quarterback's life much easier, especially a rookie quarterback.
The Raiders will likely select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. They will also have over $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason, giving Las Vegas multiple ways of addressing various needs.
However, the Raiders must be intentional on the moves they make this offseason, as this offseason is one of the more vital offseasons the Raiders have had in many years.
The Raiders have the resources, but they must use them wisely. General manager Tom Telesco has shown the ability to find and sign talent in each of his stops and his first offseason with the Raiders. The Raiders depend on him to do the same thing again this offseason.
Although the Raiders need a quarterback, they must also find a way to protect whatever quarterback they decide to line up under center next season. Last offseason, Telesco addressed Las Vegas' offensive line primarily through the draft and free agency.
The Raiders' selections of offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have already proven to be solid additions to the team's offense. However, the Raiders still need more help along the offensive line and must find it soon.
It does not matter what quarterback the Raiders have under center if he has no blocking up front. Since last season, Las Vegas has played five different quarterbacks and about the same number of running backs.
The Raiders' offensive line may have struggled with continuity this season, but over the last two seasons the Raiders' offensive line has had more continuity than nearly any other position group on the Raiders offense, yet many of the Raiders' issues on offense have remained.
Over the last two seasons, the offensive line has been the common denominator of the Raiders' offensive struggles. The Raiders must add competent offensive linemen who work well with the pieces they already have on the line.
