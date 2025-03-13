Analyst Speaks on Raiders Smith, NFL Draft
The biggest hole that the Las Vegas Raiders had to fill this offseason was at the quarterback position. They had done that now by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith last week.
Smith has spent his last five seasons with the Seahawks. In his first season has a starter in Seattle he took them to the playoffs. Last season Smith lead the Seahawks to a 10-7 record and had a good season.
Smith will also reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Carroll knows Smith well and he was a huge reason why the Raiders went after Smith. They both want to turn things around next season for the Raiders and they will have another opportunity together.
Now that the Silver and Black have their new quarterback for the 2025 season. It has given them options and flexibility with their first-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders own the sixth overall pick and they have multiple positions they can choose from to give their roster an upgrade. The Raiders can take a player on the offensive side or the defensive side.
Smith to the Raiders was needed because the Silver and Black have not had stability at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons. Now the Raiders do not have to draft a quarterback in the first round if they do not want to.
"Geno Smith to the Raiders I think criminally undervalued," said NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay on The Todd McShay Show. "Why is the question. My answer is it totally fits. Pete Carroll is not a spring chicken. Pete Carroll is not interested in some like three-year rebuild."
"Pete Carroll is going to look at this year and this organization as we are going to build a culture. We are going to get our schemes plays and we need a quarterback that is going to be there and can win games for us. He are going to protect him better, we do not have the weapons he had in Seattle but we are going to try to upgrade that and we are going to be a damn good defensive football team. Let us finally start winning again in Las Vegas with the Raiders."
"I do not see them at pick number six having interest in a quarterback. Even if Shedeur's there ... Two guys Ashton Jeanty makes a ton of sense. And Jalon Walker."
