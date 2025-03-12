Analyst Praises Raiders OL, Geno Smith
The biggest hole that the Las Vegas Raiders had to fill this offseason was at the quarterback position. They had done that now by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith last week.
Smith has spent his last five seasons with the Seahawks. In his first season has a starter in Seattle he took them to the playoffs. Last season Smith lead the Seahawks to a 10-7 record and had a good season.
Smith will also reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Carroll knows Smith well and he was a huge reason why the Raiders went after Smith. They both want to turn things around next season for the Raiders and they will have another opportunity together.
ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky likes what the Raiders did by trading for Smith.
"I like Geno in Las Vegas," said Orlovsky on the Pat McAfee Show. "Brock Bowers is really good. I think Las Vegas has okay wide receivers. Like, I am a big Jakobi Meyers guy. But they are going to have to add some pieces as well. The offensive line is a little better than I think the play at quarterback made you think. Geno was fantastic with a bad offensive line. But they need to add some pieces. I love the fact that he is with Chip Kelly. They need another starting offensive lineman or two. I think Geno gives this team a chance to just compete in a week-to-week basis for now."
"I love Geno's competitive spirit," said Pat McAfee. "Especially with the journey he has been on ... With Geno, the way he has kind of got to this point I respect. And the fact that he turned down that deal with Seattle to go to Las Vegas to rejoin Pete Carroll on his mission and Chip Kelly over there as offensive coordinator and Tom Brady seemingly on a day-to-day basis a phone call away. Great scene for Geno Smith."
Carroll and Spytek are not done making moves just yet. They will look to continue improving the team as much as they can before they turn their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The Raiders will have a lot of options to add more weapons for Smith in the draft.
