Analytics Show Raiders' Defensive X-Factor
The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest question-mark for the entire offseason was the secondary. And that's more than just the defensive side of the ball, too. The Raiders had one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. A very underrated second-level.
The secondary was a perceived weakness (if there had to be one). Jack Jones was the clear choice for best defensive back. Nate Hobbs needed to be more consistent.
Whether or not Jakorian Bennett could adjust in Year 2 was a big question despite our Hondo Carpenter Sr.'s persistence that the young corner had made the improvements.
The safeties, Marcus Epps and Tre'Von Moehrig, were more than capable. The defensive wanted to be physical, domineering, and most importantly -- leave their mark on their opponents.
So far through two weeks, the Raiders' secondary has looked beyond competent. They've looked straight-up dominant.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hobbs is the 13th best corner in the league. He sports a grade of 75.2 and ranks third among all cornerbacks in Successful Coverage Over Expected, "which measures how well each coverage defender performed on non-targeted coverage snaps."
For Week 2 advanced coverage grades against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders secondary showed out.
"Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted," PFF wrote. "This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment. The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action."
Hobbs ranked 13th in advanced coverage grade. Bennett ranked No. 41. Jones ranked No. 59, his metrics hovering around average. Consider who they rank above -- Tre'Davious White, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaylon Jones, and L'Jarius Sneed.
Also, if one were to have watched any of the Raiders' two games, they would have made one key observation: Jones has not been challenged by quarterbacks. Opposing signal callers have pretty much refused to target Jones' man.
As PFF states in these early metrics, the law of sample size will stabilize a lot of the numbers. But the Raiders defensive backs have played quality football so far. It has helped cement the Raiders place among the best defenses in the league.
