Antonio Pierce is Ready for his First Training Camp as Raiders Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off this upcoming week. For the first time since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders will hold their training camp outside of the state of Nevada. The Raiders with be in Costa Mesa, California this year.
This will also be Antonio Pierce first full training camp as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Their will be a lot of work for the new head coach Pierce. From find the quarterback for the Raiders, getting the roster down to 53 men, and getting his team ready for the upcoming season to be a successful one. Head coach Antonio Pierce is ready for it all. He had plenty of training camps as a player but now he is ready for his first as head coach.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed head coach Antonio Pierce going into training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"What does he [Antonio Pierce] do, he goes out and then he puts somebody in charge of red flags...Now he gets a guy the sole job is game management. He gets a lot to see, so let me put somebody in my ear to help me with game management. That is brilliant," said Carpenter Sr.
"Then goes out and look how he built his staff. He built it with a group of guys who are extremely personable. He wanted people that where open, wanted, and needed relationship... AP surrounds himself with people that generally care about him and who are not afraid to close the door and say what are you doing. That is a mistake. That is maturity. That is why he has been so successful," said Carpenter Sr.
"I want to see how he continues to grow... By the time he got to the last two or three games of the season, and throughout the whole off season, different guy. He takes copious notes. He spends a lot of time at every spot. He is learning how to be a CEO... I remember him watching quarterbacks and just him, not trying to run the drill... When he does add something, it is reaffirming what the coaches said... I was more surprised with the development of AP than anything this off season," said Carpenter Sr.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.