Antonio Pierce on When Raiders Will Determine Starting QB
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 training camp is here, and there is much to be figured out before Week 1.
The question on everyone's minds, of course, is who will be the starting quarterback. That decision is still up in the air.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce doesn't have a timetable as to when it will be determined, as he and his team want to be certain when they have their guy.
"When it's right, when it's obvious," Pierce told reporters on Tuesday. "Like, 'OK, it's like a no-brainer.' No need to rush it, but when it's clear and it's evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward."
With the club only having one practice of training camp under its belt, there, of course, is no favorite at this point in the process.
"[The process is] where it was when we left spring," Pierce said. "We got some more practices to go at it, to be honest with you. I don't think it's fair to do it -- I mean, the offseason, there's not pads on. I mean, O-line, D-line, the way that's working out in protection, it's better when we get the pads on. I think you get a better feel for it, overall. And then also, guys just getting into the system right away in the spring, learning it. So, there can be some days where Aidan [O'Connell] looks better than Gardner [Minshew], then some days Gardner [looks better], then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good, to be honest. So, I think it will take its course while we're here in Southern California."
Both quarterbacks have different backgrounds that can be held against them -- O'Connell is still young and entering just his second year, and Minshew is a journeyman quarterback who hasn't been able to settle into a permanent home. Those factors do not matter to the Raiders.
"Best player [to] help the Raiders win games is all that matters," Pierce said.
The Raiders will hit the field for their first practice on Wednesday. Pads will come Friday. The Silver and Black will train in Costa Mesa through Aug. 7.
