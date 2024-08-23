Antonio Pierce Reveals Status of Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders stuck gold when they landed guard Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of this year's NFL Draft.
Perhaps the best offensive lineman to come out of the draft, Powers-Johnson served as a steal for Las Vegas, making it the second year in a row they were able to secure a first-round talent with their second-round pick. Last year, it was tight end Michael Mayer.
Unfortunately for Raider Nation, Powers-Johnson's display on the field has been delayed, as the rookie guard suffered a shoulder injury earlier this offseason. He only just recently joined the team in practice.
As of now, it is not official whether Powers-Johnson will suit up for Week 1. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that the rookie will not play in the team's final preseason game on Friday.
"I'm hoping he [will play in Week 1]," Pierce said. "I mean, we've got to ramp him back up. I don't even think we have a week-worth of practice out of him. So, tonight, he'll be full-go tonight [Wednesday], we got some more practices next week, and then, we got the Chargers week."
Most had anticipated Powers-Johnson to be a starter right off the bat. With all the missed time this offseason, though, he won't quite be ready for that role come Week 1.
"We haven't seen enough," Pierce said.
Powers-Johnson SHOULD get a starting job eventually; his talent is too valuable. Then again, that all depends on the current starters and how they perform.
Dylan Parham is now entering his third year as a full-time starter, and that's a spot he likely won't be giving up unless he regresses. So then, there's Cody Whitehair, another experienced starter in this league, who also has the benefit of knowing Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
Currently, there seems to be no need for Powers-Johnson to start. Once the Raiders feel he is ready for it, though, you run into the problem of a potential mid-season position battle where he and Whitehair could share reps. If Whitehair holds his own, though, Powers-Johnson might just have to wait for his shot at a starting job this year.
