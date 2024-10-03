Antonio Pierce Still Slowly but Surely Changing Raiders' Culture
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with six starters out, many of whom were starters. This forced Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders to lean on many of the younger players on their roster.
Not only did those players play well against the Browns, but many were influential in the team’s win, including defensive end Charles Snowden and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pierce believes it is a testament to how talented the Raiders are and the culture that has been established since last season.
"I think it speaks volumes for the culture that we set,” Pierce said. “We said the best players will play, and when they get the opportunity just make the most of them. And he's doing that. It started on the practice squad, giving a hell of a look. An opportunity comes up, he's ready, he's prepared. He goes into special teams. He does that.
“And then, OK, look, we want to play a different defense, we want to get a bigger body out there. And listen, we're dropping him in coverage. We're asking him to rush. We're asking him to do a lot of things. And credit to the player of really putting in the time and effort in the building to study, and along with our coaches to get them prepared. And it’s showing up obviously on Sundays."
Pierce believes the team has accepted the challenge of changing for the better. The locker room is in a far better place than it was this time last season. Pierce noted that the team had taken on many of the traits he hoped they would when he took over last season.
“I do think so,” Pierce said. “I think, one, we want to play with effort. We want to be prideful in our body of work; we want to be passionate. We want to be physical. We want to be a smart team. I think we're still doing a good job in penalties. I know it was number one a couple of weeks ago, but we're right there at the top of the pack for being one of the least penalized teams.
“So, that's good. We've got to do a better job of not turning turn the football over. So, I think the first month, when you look at it, you do a self-scout. We're building it. I don't think we're there yet to sit there and just say, 'Yes, our identity is grounded, and I can really just go back to that.' But I think it is a work in progress, and I think we're getting better at it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.