Antonio Pierce Updates Raiders' Running Back Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the ball for the last season and a half.
Even when they had what was considered one of the best running backs in the National Football League, they struggled to run the ball. The Silver and Black have a new offensive coordinator, starting quarterback, offensive scheme, running backs and many new offensive linemen. Still, they have been unable to run the ball.
Zamir White started the season as the team's starting running back this season. However, after struggling in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy's offense and dealing with an injury, White has unfairly received the blame for the team's rushing issues, even though the Raiders struggled last season with Josh Jacobs and have struggled to run the ball with running back Alexander Mattison this season.
While Mattison is undoubtedly a better fit in Getsy's offense, he has also had his struggles. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said that Mattison will remain the team's starting running back moving forward, but he has not forgotten about White and what he brings.
"I think [Alexander] Mattison's still the starter, but we got to get Zamir [White] going,” Pierce said.
“I mean, Zamir, I hate to keep referring, but last year, we saw a lot of positive stuff from Zamir and seen a little bit of it earlier in this season. I think he's just got to get out of the funk as well. I know those fumbles early on really got to him, then he had the injury, but it's always good when we got him going downhill. I mean, he's a big gentleman who's physical, and obviously, I don't think you ever see one running back in. You look at the whole league, and everybody's using two backs."
"We just got to get [White] going," Pierce said. "Two, three carries, in and out the lineup. You got to get in the flow, everybody needs to get in the flow of the game. And then sometimes the flow doesn't allow that, but we got to find ways to get him in the game and keep him in."
Pierce noted that the coaching staff and the offensive line must do a better job of helping White get into the game's flow. While Pierce's approach is admirable, there are deeper reasons why White has struggled this season. It does not fit well in Getsy's offense, and the offensive line struggles to run block. It is also hard to run the ball when playing from behind, which the Raiders have done for much of the season.
