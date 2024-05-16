Notable Raiders in Attendance for WNBA Las Vegas Aces' Opener, Ring Ceremony
The mantra of the Las Vegas Raiders is well-known to be "Just win, baby," coined by the late Al Davis.
While the Raiders are looking to put the quote into practice under General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA have been doing a lot of their own winning recently.
The Aces are the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions.
Tuesday night was the Aces' season-opener against the Phoenix Mercury. They also held their ring ceremony. A number of Raiders were in attendance.
Pierce was seen courtside talking to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, a part owner of the Aces.
Brady had a message for the Aces. 2020 Most Valuable Player and 2023 Finals MVP A'ja Wilson detailed what the message was in a press conference.
"The banner's going to always be there, so you don't have to try to defend that, just go and do what you've been doing and execute that," Wilson said. "I feel like that message in itself made the night for me because I feel we get so caught up in 'Oh my God, we got to three-peat, we gotta do this.' It's like, that banner's going to be up there forever. My ring's going to be in my trophy case forever. Let me focus on getting better, and then that's when everything else flows."
Brady also sat courtside with Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis.
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, punter AJ Cole and defensive end Charles Snowden were also in attendance.
The Raiders should feel familiar with the Aces' new color scheme. Last night, the Aces debuted their new silver and black uniforms, abandoning their traditional red and gold.
In March, the Aces announced the switch, but the red colors will still be worn by the team as their "Championship Red."
The Aces won their second consecutive WNBA championship last season against the New York Liberty. The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1.
The previous season, the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun in the Finals 3-1. Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP.
The Aces won Tuesday's season opener against the Mercury 89-80.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.