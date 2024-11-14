Are Raiders' Bitter AFC West Rivals Overrated?
The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls. They are 9-0. They have already beaten the Las Vegas Raiders once this season, and they'll get the chance to avenge their 2023 Arrowhead Stadium loss to the Raiders later this month.
So you can understand why many may feel the Chiefs will inevitably win their third straight Super Bowl title, which would set an NFL record.
But is Kansas City actually overrated this season?
Examine the facts.
Kansas City isn't blowing by anyone this season. All but two of its wins have been within one score. Last Sunday, the Chiefs survived the Denver Broncos on a blocked 35-yard field-goal attempt. Even the Raiders were right there.
A significant degree of luck has been involved for Kansas City. If Isaiah Likely is able to stay in bounds in Week 1, the Chiefs would have started 0-1. Then they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. Then the aforementioned victory over the Broncos.
And I get it: great teams always seems to find a way to win ball games. But the gap between Kansas City and the rest of the NFL has shrunk tremendously, and you can't help but feel that the Chiefs are a bit vulnerable with the playoffs just around the corner.
Kansas City is missing both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, both of whom are out for the season with separate injuries.
The Chiefs did land DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, but their lack of depth at wide receiver (Xavier Worthy has been somewhat of a disappointment) is alarming.
And we haven't even talked about Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while registering a very modest 90.3 passer rating.
A third consecutive championship is far from imminent for Kansas City.
The Chiefs will face a big test this Sunday when they battle the Buffalo Bills on the road. If they beat the Bills, then maybe you can dismiss this entirely.
But for now, there is reason for concern for a Kansas City squad that has scored 30 points just once this year (and it took the Chiefs overtime to do it).
And perhaps Las Vegas can upset Kansas City on the road once again on Nov. 29.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.