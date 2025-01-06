Are Raiders Still Looking for Crosby's Running Mate?
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2024 season is over after a 34-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
It had been a brutal season for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team, which went poorly enough to threaten his job security.
This offseason will be interesting for Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco. The team has a high 2025 NFL Draft selection (maybe not as high as fans would have wanted) and over $100 million in cap space, per spotrac.com.
The Raiders could decide to rebuild or spend big to go all in for 2025. No one knows what the Raiders will do, which adds to the intrigue.
One position the Raiders could address is defensive end. Las Vegas expected Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson to take steps forward, but Koonce suffered a season-ending injury before the season started.
Wilson was good and improved in 2024, but maybe not enough to convince the Raiders he is a franchise player across from Maxx Crosby. The team has sought a running mate for their All-Pro edge rusher for years.
Koonce had a breakout 2023 campaign, but his injury eliminated his chance of building on that year. He enters free agency in March, and the Raiders may look to move on from him.
The Raiders got better production from Janarius Robinson and K’Lavon Chaisson in 2024, which speaks to the unpredictability of the NFL season. Does the team view Chaisson as a long-term option across from Crosby based on his breakout season?
Telesco could choose to select a defensive end in the first round of the draft, but the team just did that in 2023, and it has not produced the desired results. Who’s to say anything will be different this time?
However, Penn State’s Abdul Carter could be a good fit if they do. He is an extremely athletic presence with a refined pass-rush skill set.
They could also upgrade the defensive end spot through free agency with appealing options like Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat.
The Raiders could truly elevate their defense by adding a star pass rusher across from Crosby. They will have plenty of options this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what they decide.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE