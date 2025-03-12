Latest Mock Draft Factors in Geno Smith Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to avoid having to spend the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a signal caller they are not sure of.
Now, they can go other routes -- get a big-time blocker, playmaker, or defender. Take a quarterback later on to develop. A recent mock draft from the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs takes the Smith trade into account.
Crabbs projects the Raiders to take Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, a draft riser who can protect the quarterback or ignite the run game by opening holes.
"Rule No. 1: Don't let good prospects prevent you from drafting great ones!" wrote Crabbs. "Yes, the Raiders drafted DJ Glaze last year in the middle rounds. But putting Membou on an offensive line with Jackson Powers-Johnson, Kolton Miller, and Dylan Parham gives newly acquired QB Geno Smith plenty of protection up front."
An investment to further bolster the offensive line would be a good one. Games are won or lost in the trenches. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles has a strong offensive line. The Detroit Lions, 15-2 in 2024, has arguably the best offensive line in the league.
On the other end of the spectrum, look at Raiders rival Kansas City -- beaten down in the Super Bowl because of a weak offensive line.
It isn't rocket science -- a good offensive line helps facilitate a good passing game by keeping the quarterback comfortable along with serving as a catalyst for the ground game.
Membou, an athletic 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, could be a key piece in building the Raiders' front lines into one of the NFL's premier walls. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein touted Membou as a player with a high ceiling.
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards," wrote Zierlein. "Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly.
"Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.