What the Raiders Need to Go Their Way This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few changes this offseason.
However, Las Vegas still needs things to go their way in 2025.
However, the Raiders need many things to go their way, if they want to make a push to win the division. Recently, on First Things First, Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on the Raiders this upcoming season.
"Jeanty has to be great, like an Ezekiel Elliot type of rookie season. Geno has to [play like he normally does,] and Pete Carroll has to completely change everything, like great coaches often do," Broussard said.
"But, no. I think they are the worst team in the division. I do not think they are bad. I like some things about them. You have the [Kansas City] Chiefs, I think the [Los Angeles] Chargers are very good, and Denver, unless you think Bo Nix is going to go pumpkin mode, what is not to like about the Broncos?"
Earlier this offseason, Kelly credited the other coaches around the AFC West for having success with their respective teams. Kelly noted that the competition the division provided was more reason for him to join, rather than being a deterrent. The Raiders need the best Kelly has to offer.
“The Chiefs and what Jim [Harbaugh] is doing with the Chargers, and obviously Sean Payton is a Super Bowl champ himself over in Denver. And I heard that from some people, do you really want to go in that division? But I think if you're a competitor, you do. And if you have a chance to win that division, then that means you beat the best, and the best that's playing in football right now is the Chiefs," Kelly said.
"They are the reigning Super Bowl champs, and they're back in the game again. So, if that's your goal and you want to get there, you're going to have to beat them. So, that's what our focus is on, is to win this division. That means you're in the playoffs and you get a chance to compete for the whole thing.
"So, there are really good coaches in this division, but just like there are across the NFL. You don't get to be a coach in the National Football League if you don't know what you're doing. So, all of the competition every single week in this league is hard, but to be in this division, I think you're going against the best, and that's what you want to do if you're a competitor."
