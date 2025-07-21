In Depth Look at Raiders' Quarterback Situation Heading into Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the upcoming season with a clear-cut answer at quarterback after trading for Geno Smith earlier in the offseason. Las Vegas' quarterback situation is set in stone, unlike last season. This has allowed the Raiders to focus on improving in other areas.
When analyzing the Raiders' quarterback situation, it is Smith first and Aidan O'Connell second. If the Raiders have to play another quarterback other than Smith or O'Connell this season, that would be the worst case scenario possible.
Smith upgrades the Raiders' starting quarterback position. O'Connell gives the Raiders a competent backup quarterback with a healthy amount of starts in the league. Smith provides the Raiders a legitimate, healthy quarterback for the first time in a while.
The Raiders should feel confident in both quarterbacks heading into the season, as both are quality options at the starting and backup positions. However, there is little question where the Raiders' quarterback room stands heading into training camp.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how Smith's experience will benefit both him and O'Connell as the team's offensive coordinator.
"Yeah, Geno can be a blessing to coaches. And I can attest to you to that. I think Geno is special. So yeah, I think you're spot on with that. I think he's got great leadership qualities. I think everybody is a byproduct of their environment, and I think how Geno came through his career - you look at the arcs of his career, being a high draft pick and going to New York, and then headed to San Diego, and then kind of almost restarting his career when he got with Pete [Carroll], but Pete brought him in as a backup, Russell [Wilson] was there," Kelly said.
"And then all of a sudden, earning the starting job, Russell gets traded, and now Geno gets to show what he can do. There's not a lot of guys that would have shown that resiliency. There's not a lot of guys that would have persevered through all of that. But I think you can look at him as a younger player, or you could look at him as an older coach and admire the journey that he's been on.
Kelly noted that Smith's career in the league, both as a backup and a starter, will make him even more valuable to teammates such as O'Connell. The two have had similar experiences. Smith could help O'Connell in the long run.
"Because it's hard to talk the talk if you have never walked the walk, and Geno has been in all those shoes, and I think that's one thing that really he can be - he's so relatable to everybody in this program because he's kind of lived that life. He's been a high draft pick, but he's also been a guy that has been told that a team doesn't want him. And so, I think until you actually go through that situation, it's hard to kind of fathom," Kelly said.
"But the fact that he's done it and come out and to be the way he is now is really a testament to him. He's special, and we're really, really excited that we have him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.