This Raiders Up-and-Coming Player is Under Pressure
It is said that pressure is a privilege, and pressure undoubtedly finds its way to a running back who had the privelege of being drafted No. 6 overall, as many believe that is too high of a draft pick to use on a running back.
However, Ashton Jeanty is not just any running back and the Raiders did not just want Jeanty, they needed him. Still, Jeanty must perform well as a rookie or the move will be dissected for years.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently released his list of rookies under the most pressure to succeed this upcoming season. Trapasso listed Jeanty as the rookie under the second-most pressure to succeed in their first season in the league.
"Jeanty was the most hyped running back prospect since at least Saquon Barkley in 2018. After nearly reaching the deemed-to-be-impossible single-season rushing yard record set by Barry Sanders in 1989, Jeanty narrowly came in second in the Heisman race to Hunter," Trapasso said.
"He entered the 2024 season at Boise State with immense hype -- and exceeded expectations. Short but ultra-stocky with incredible contact balance and breakaway speed, Jeanty will instantly be the focal point of Chip Kelly's new offense in Las Vegas.
"And essentially everything is new within the Raiders organization. New minority owner Tom Brady. New general manager, head coach, quarterback, coordinators. And Jeanty at the center of what is believed to be a considerably more competitive Raiders club. There's clear pressure for him to begin his NFL career as one of the best backs in the league."
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently commented on Jeanty and what he brings to the table for the Silver and Black.
"I thought he was the best player for us at that time in the draft. Obviously, scouts and everybody else did as well. A lot of work went into that. It was awesome that he was available. He very well could be and should be and will be [another great Raiders running back,]" Davis said.
The Raiders need Jeanty to help improve what has been one of the worst ground games in the league over the past two seasons. Las Vegas took a big swing by drafting Jeanty No. 6 overall, he must repay them with a long, successful career.
