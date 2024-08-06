Bad News Piling Up For Raiders' AFC West Rival
The Los Angeles Chargers, bitter rival to the Las Vegas Raiders, are in a lot of ways similar to the Silver and Black's current state. A franchise shaken by recent ineptitude. A new head coach in Jim Harbaugh entering his first year at the helm.
The teams contrast in major ways, too. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce does not have the experience or track record like his Chargers counterpart does. The Chargers have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, the Raiders are searching for one in either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew. The Raiders have built a talented defense that might be one of the best in the league.
The Chargers and Raiders have elite edge rushers in All-Pro Maxx Crosby and Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. Crosby has an edge on Bosa. Crosby is also healthy.
Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Bosa left practice early with an apparent wrist or hand injury.
"Bosa was shaken up while rushing the passer during 11-on-11 practice," Pro Football Talk cited. " ... The medical staff appeared to be checking Bosa's hand or wrist before he headed inside while his teammates continued practicing. There's been no official word from the Chargers on the seriousness of Bosa's injury."
Bosa is the most important part of the Chargers' rebuilding defense. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and a perennial threat to earn double-digit sacks each season when healthy. In his eight seasons at the professional level, Bosa has only played a full season twice. He has registered more than 10 sacks four times, with his career-best 12.5 coming in his second season in 2017.
Bosa was ranked 13th among Pro Football Focus' Top 32 edge rushers heading into 2024.
"Bosa has slowed due to age and injury, but he is still a very solid edge defender," PFF wrote. "He hasn’t played as much or as well as we’re used to, but 2023 was his second straight season with a pass-rush grade above 80.0 and a run-defense grade above 70.0. Even if he doesn’t get back to elite Bosa status, he is still a reliable, all-around three-down edge player.
