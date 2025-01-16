Belichick Lieutenant Releases Statement Confirming Raiders On SI Reports
When Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and former seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady reached out to his former head coach, Bill Belichick, it caused a massive buzz throughout the NFL and media at-large.
It only fueled what many had suspected from the beginning -- Belichick would make a return to the NFL despite his signing on to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels. Our reporting debunked the idea he would come to the Raiders when a source with direct knowledge of the situation spoke to Las Vegas Raiders On SI.
"Tom and Bill had a terrific conversation in the last eight days," the source said. "The further they get from having worked together, I believe both have a greater endearment of the other. Bill has taught Tom so much in his career. And Tom reached out to him seeking wisdom and thoughts on his new role. It is very fair to say the relationship is improving. But I don't believe the discussions in any way were related to Bill, becoming the head coach in Las Vegas."
Despite such a report, and Tar Heels GM/Belichick sidekick Michael Lombardi's clear statement about the coach's future, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones wrote a report speculating that the eight-time Super Bowl winner's contract situation suggests the possibility he could return to the pros.
And the Raiders were a team listed among potential landing spots.
Lombardi then came out in response to the piece on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphatically shutting down such rumors again.
"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow," the former NFL GM wrote. "His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL [isn't an] option so please stop making it one. Thank you."
The Raiders know who they're head coaching targets are -- and Belichick isn't one of them. Right now, the frontrunner is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson; Johnson and Brady hit it off and the Silver and Black is high on the third-year coordinator.
The Raiders interviewed former Super Bowl-winner Pete Carroll on Tuesday, and have interviews with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday.
