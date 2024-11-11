Best Fits for the Raiders in the Upcoming NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need a talented quarterback.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes the Raiders must address their quarterback situation once and for all. Like many others, he feels the Raiders will do so by using their first-round draft pick on the position.
At 2-8, the Raiders are in a position to select one of the draft's top quarterbacks.
Trapasso suggests Miami quarterback Cam Ward is worth the team's consideration.
"Ward is not Allen 2.0, but he's demonstrated a knack for generating splash plays out of seemingly nowhere -- a vintage Allen trait -- this season in Miami,” Trapasso said.
“His 6.6% Big-Time Throw rate is the highest among top quarterback prospects in this class, and fitting in challenging throws downfield is another trademark part of Allen's game.
“And 2024 will be Ward's third-consecutive season with full-time starting experience at the Division 1 FBS level.
Trapasso noted that while technically the Raiders will likely be interested in a few quarterbacks, they should consider all of their options. Along with Ward, Trapasso believes the Raiders should be in on another well-known quarterback, Ward fits the Raiders, but other quarterbacks do as well.
“As for the Raiders, they're wide open,” Trapasso said.
“Will Antonio Pierce be retained for 2025? How about GM Tom Telesco? If so, they'd enter the 2025 quarterback market with an open mind. Pierce was at Arizona State for part of the Jayden Daniels tenure. Ward isn't as nimble as Daniels, but there are similarities in their play style.
Trapasso notes that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would also be a solid fit with the Raiders. Sanders has plenty of college football experience on various levels, which should only help his transition to the National Football League smoother.
“Sanders is an older prospect, and it appears post-COVID, NFL teams are less concerned about a 23 or 24-year-old quarterback prospect if he's entering the NFL with a significant amount of experience in college,” Trapasso said.
“The Raiders should be in on everyone, but I'd love Sanders in Las Vegas, although a team shouldn't make a quarterback decision in the draft based on the impact on ticket sales and media attention.
"It has been a long time coming for the Raiders to take a big swing at quarterback.”
