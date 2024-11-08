Big Draft Day Move Could Land Raiders Talented QB
The Las Vegas Raiders are among the worst teams in the National Football League and are vying for one of the top spots in the upcoming NFL Draft. After winning five of the final nine games of last season, the Raiders were pushed outside of striking distance for one of the multiple talented quarterbacks this year’s draft possessed.
This led to the Raiders landing a potentially generational tight end, Brock Bowers but left them without a quality option at the quarterback position. Las Vegas entered this season with veteran Gardner Minshew II and second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell as their two quarterbacks.
Some around the league felt the Raiders had one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Halfway through the season, they are correct. However, depending on how the season plays out, it could work out in the Raiders’ favor long-term.
They are currently in a position to earn one of the top picks in next year’s draft, which would allow them to select a top quarterback without trading away significant trade assets to move up.
If the season ended today, the Raiders would be just outside the top five, at number six in the draft order. Seven teams are currently 2-7, but one of the five teams in front of the Raiders may not, and another one, the Jacksonville Jaguars, definitely will not.
This gives the Raiders a realistic chance to select their future quarterback. Many have linked them to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Draft expert Mel Kiper believes the elder Sanders could replicate Archie and Eli Manning’s refusal to play for the then-San Diego Chargers. The elder Manning refused to let his son play for organizations with poor quarterback history.
“It would be Las Vegas,” Kiper said when asked if there is a team he believes the Hall of Fame quarterback may steer his son towards.
Kiper also acknowledged the similarities between newly-added Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. “Brady and him have that thing going. He kind of has that Brady feel where he’s pocket. He’s precise,” Kiper said.
“Brady was super accurate, tough, and excellent in the pocket during his playing career — which sounds a lot like the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Sanders,” Kiper said. “The senior’s 73.3% completion rate is fourth in the country, and his 82.3 QBR from inside the pocket is 15th.”
Two to three teams in front of the Raiders in the draft order could technically be considered organizations unfavorable to quarterbacks. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers have been terrible with quarterbacks, historically. So have the New Orleans Saints outside Drew Brees’ nearly two-decade run. That would leave the Raiders as the only logical choice for the Sanders family to force their way to.
