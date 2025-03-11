Biggest Winner from the Raiders' Geno Smith Trade
Two offseasons ago, the Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the NFL Draft to select tight end Michael Mayer after a stellar career at Notre Dame. While in college, Mayer proved to be one of the better tight end prospects to enter the National Football League in many seasons.
The Raiders struggled in every facet during Mayer's rookie season, most notably at the quarterback and head coaching positions. He had a decent first season in the league. However, everyone, including Mayer himself, expected him to have a solid season this past season.
While Mayer did all he reasonably could during his first season in the NFL, the Raiders had a rare opportunity in the next draft; after a historic number of quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 draft picks, the Raiders decided to go with the best player: Brock Bowers.
Bowers would have a historical rookie season while Mayer waited in the wings for his number to be called. Although one could only imagine the success waiting for Mayer, all eyes are undoubtedly on Geno Smith after his recent addition to a struggling team.
Last season, there were few mock drafts, if any, projected tight end Brock Bowers falling past the 10th pick in the draft. However, he was available at No. 13, allowing the Raiders to select the best player available, even though they had just drafted Mayer a season prior.
Nate Davis of Yahoo Sports analyzed the biggest winners and losers from the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith. He believes Bowers could be one of the most significant factor benefactors of the Raiders' trade for Smith will help Bowers more than nearly anyone else on the roster.
"Pretty safe to say his debut season with the Raiders qualified as the greatest rookie campaign by a tight end in league history. A first-team All-Pro after catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards – he wasn't the Offensive Rookie of the Year because Washington's Jayden Daniels had the greatest rookie year ever by a quarterback– Bowers could be even more dangerous in 2025 with a bona fide NFL passer like Smith feeding him."
