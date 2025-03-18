Raiders Linked to Sleeper CB in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating talent across the board as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The busiest days of the free agency period are over, so the Raiders can focus on finding long-term fits for their future. They have nine picks in this draft, which is plenty for building a foundation for Pete Carroll and John Spytek.
The Raiders have work to do on the defensive side of the ball. They were good defensively in 2024, but they know they must be better to compete in the AFC.
Las Vegas could consider adding to the secondary. They already have young pieces, but it doesn’t hurt to add depth.
Raiders on SI learned at the NFL Scouting Combine that Western Michigan cornerback Bilhal Kone has met with the team. Kone, who attended community college and Indiana State before joining the Broncos, is an underrated player in this draft class.
In two seasons at WMU, Kone posted 112 total tackles, three for loss, 17 passes defended, and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 43 times and allowed 21 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
Kone is 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds, giving him good height and length for an NFL cornerback.
NFL scouts told Raiders on SI they like his length and how he uses it on tape. Kone’s arms measured out at 30 ⅞ at the Combine.
Scouts like how fluid of an athlete he is and how well he can flip his hips. He is projected as primarily a boundary corner due to his lack of top-end speed, but they like how he is able to be anticipatory in pass coverage.
One of Kone's main concerns is how often his eyes get caught in the backfield. He also lacks great size and often misses tackles.
Kone will likely be a day-three pick due to some physical limitations and lack of exposure. There is plenty to like about his game on tape, but many corners in this class will go ahead of him.
The Raiders could add Kone to the squad with a late-round pick, giving him a shot at contributing as a depth corner. If he impresses, he could see the field in a larger capacity.
