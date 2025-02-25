BREAKING: Seahawks GM Schneider Talks Raiders' Carroll
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Before he became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll spent several successful years with the Seattle Seahawks.
Carroll and current Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider joined the franchise together, winning the NFC West five times and dominating the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl in 2014.
Carroll stepped down as the head coach after the 2023 season but stayed on in a front-office role. He and Schneider maintained a close relationship throughout his final years in Seattle.
Schneider spoke today at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium and talked about what the Silver and Black are getting in their new head coach.
“Competing in every aspect of building a football team every day,” he said. “His ability to instill confidence in people is second to none, and the energy; it’s going to be – it’s a culture shift. I’m not exactly sure what it was in the past, but I know what’s coming in.”
Schneider also answered what he learned from Carroll and how they adapted as a team throughout the years.
“We don’t have enough time for that,” he joked. “We did a lot of awesome stuff together. I think those two years, starting out 7-9, there was a lot of things we had to work through. We overcame it; we sustained it; his positive approach is amazing. I always tell people I think his best coaching job was the year after we lost the Super Bowl. He was unbelievable that year.”
The Raiders needed a coach to come in and establish a culture of success and development. That is what the Raiders are getting with Carroll, according to someone who knows him well.
Schneider and Carroll went 137-89 together in Seattle, reaching the postseason 10 times in 15 seasons. The Raiders have only made the playoffs three times in the last 23 seasons.
Carroll may not be the long-term head coach because of his age, but he will lay an excellent foundation and create a healthy culture for whichever coach takes over after him. That is something the Raiders have needed for a long time.
Relationships are everything in the NFL. Carroll and Schneider built a strong one that led to many wins on the field.
