Bill Belichick Sounds Off on Potential Raiders Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams are on the outs and a trade might be imminent.
The Raiders and Adams both seemed to test the waters last week, with reports that Adams wanted out and the Raiders were willing to hear offers. Somewhere along the way, the idea that the Raiders wanted to trade their 1,000-yard receiver for a second-round pick was floated.
Perhaps one of the greatest football minds in the history of the game belongs to former head coach Bill Belichick. He is an eight-time Super Bowl champion (six as a head coach and two as a coordinator), and he could find jobs as either a head coach or general manager.
The future Hall of Famer gave his opinion of the potential asking price for Adams during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." Belichick called the asking price a "very high" one and questioned if Adams would be worth that price to the teams on the market.
"I'm not sure what what his contract situation will be next year," Belichick said. "I'm not sure you can afford his contract situation next year or whether the new team would want to redo it. I think for really a one year contract, I think that's really more of a fourth- or a fifth-round pick. I know the player has extra years on his contract, the question is whether or not the trading team would be able to absorb those. I think that probably the most likely scenario for me, it looks like from the outside in, I don't know the details of it, would be if the Raiders would be willing to eat some of the salary this year, they could trade him to a team that had less cap space. Which there aren't very many teams that have the cap space that can afford [Adams] right now, probably no more than half the teams in the league could really afford him without redoing his contract. ... That would probably make him more tradeable. I think the second-round pick, I'd be surprised if they can get that for him.
"And then the question is does Adams want a new contract. ... As a team, you gotta be careful, do you wanna get in the same situation the [New York Jets] are in with [Hassan Reddick] where you trade for a player and then you can't get a contract done with him. All you've done is just absorb a problem and lose a draft choice, you haven't really solved one. I think there's a number of things to work through there -- what the Raiders are asking for, what his contract is, and then what kind of cap space the trading team has to absorb this player."
