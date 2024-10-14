Brady's Pending Ownership Stake in Raiders Finally Reaching Resolution
Since May of 2023, the NFL world has waited patiently for the verdict on future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady's ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Since the deal had been agreed upon two springs ago, the proposal has been shut down numerous times, with NFL owners' skepticism of the conflict of interest between Brady's potential role as part owner and his job as an NFL analyst. There was also the concern that Brady's stake would take a hit to the franchise's value if Owner Mark Davis would to give Brady a potentially discounted offer.
Nevertheless, it seems Brady will finally get his wish.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Brady is expected to be approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders at Tuesday's NFL fall league meeting in Atlanta."
Of the 32 league owners, 24 need to vote in Brady's favor for the ownership stake to be approved.
Per Schefter, "As one source told ESPN, the committee would not be bringing Brady's bid to the owners to vote if it were not going to be approved, which now appears to be a formality."
Another reason to expect an approval, according to Schefter, is "The finance committee unanimously approved Brady as minority owner, and no one could recall the last time owners voted against the finance committee's unanimous recommendation, sources told ESPN."
NFL insider Ian Rapoport had reported last month that the pending stake was expected to be approved by the end of this season, at the latest.
"Sources with direct knowledge of this situation said that many of the issues such as the valuation and Brady's role as a FOX broadcaster have been addressed and worked through -- and are now in a much better place," per Rapoport. "All sides are purported to be happy with the approved valuation of Brady's stake, which explains why it's set to move from the finance committee to the overall ownership vote, where it requires three-fourths for approval."
According to Schefter, Brady would have around a 10% ownership stake.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is already a part owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, along with Davis.
