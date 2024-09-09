Huge Update on Tom Brady's Pending Raiders Ownership Approval
After over a year of waiting, it seems Tom Brady will finally be getting his ownership share of the Las Vegas Raiders in the near future.
Brady, who comes off his first weekend as FOX's lead NFL analyst, is expected to have his long-pending ownership stake in the Raiders approved by the end of the 2024 season, if not sooner, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The approval has continuously been pushed off by the league since it was first reported the future Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl champion had intentions of becoming a part owner with Mark Davis way back in May of 2023.
According to Rapoport, Brady would have a 10% stake in the club.
"Sources with direct knowledge of this situation said that many of the issues such as the valuation and Brady's role as a FOX broadcaster have been addressed and worked through -- and are now in a much better place," Rapoport reported. "All sides are purported to be happy with the approved valuation of Brady's stake, which explains why it's set to move from the finance committee to the overall ownership vote, where it requires three-fourths for approval.
"Meanwhile, Brady will buy a piece of the Raiders knowing that it limits his ability for access to do his job broadcasting for FOX. Brady's restrictions include not being allowed to be in another team's facility, not watching practice and no participation in production meetings. His entire production team would be in the meetings, however."
Per Rapoport, Davis had "no comment" on the latest news.
"I grew up in the Bay Area," Brady told the Associated Press last year. "My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they're an iconic NFL franchise," Brady said. "When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them. And he's not with us anymore but I've heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me."
