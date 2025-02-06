BREAKING: Chip Kelly Reveals What He's Most Excited For on Raiders Journey
The Las Vegas Raiders have offically added Chip Kelly to be their new offensive coordinator. Kelly, coming off of winning a national championship with Ohio State, looks to bring a slew of expertise to the Raiders franchise, as he begins his journey in the Silver and Black.
This is not Kelly's first trip through the system that is the NFL, as he has held several positions over the course of his career at the pro level. Recently stepping away to work with Ohio State, the NFL calls once more for his leadership, the kind of leadership he has been known for over the years.
In Kelly's introductory press conference, he stated several things he is looking forward to accomplish with the organization. from taking down the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West division, punching their ticket to the playoffs, and teaching the young players what it means to be a player in the NFL.
One thing jumped off the page though surrounding Kelly's introductory press conference, Kelly stated multiple times he is excited to be in Las Vegas, and more specifically, he is excited to work alongside Tom Brady and the new Raider head coach, Pete Carroll.
"I'm really really excited to be here with Pete {Carroll} and I think anybody that tries to look too far down the road is going to get run over," Kelly said. "I just really enjoy coaching and I'm fired up to be around Pete. You know, he's got an infectious personality that I think will pervade through this entire organization."
Carroll has been highly touted across the league as someone people want to be around and work with, from several peers who have come forward to speak on Carroll's behalf. If anything else, Kelly is here to win alongside Carroll.
"I'm going to coach for a long, long time as long as someone will have me. Whether that is as a position coach or a head coach or as a coordinator," Kelly said.
Seems like Kelly still has a lot left in the tank to teach the young players in Las Vegas, as fans are excited that the Raiders are taking steps in the right direction to display a better team on the field.
