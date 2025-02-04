Should Raiders Wait Until 2026 to Draft a QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this offseason.
The new regime in Las Vegas knows the current crop of quarterbacks on the roster will not get the job done if they want to return to the postseason.
Aidan O’Connell was solid at times last season, but Pete Carroll and John Spytek will likely look elsewhere for the Raiders’ next franchise quarterback.
Unfortunately, there are few long-term options in free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. The free-agent crop features many journeymen and players who did not live up to their draft billing.
The draft class features two good prospects with solid ceilings and several developmental or solid backup options. Cam Ward has the highest ceiling in the draft, while Shedeur Sanders could provide a solid baseline of QB play.
The Raiders do not have many options, nor do they have much control over which quarterback falls to them at No. 6 overall.
For that reason, could the Raiders bypass a quarterback in this year’s draft, opting for one in the 2026 draft class that features many more QBs with higher upside?
The prize of next year’s draft class is Texas’ Arch Manning. The nephew of Eli and Peyton looked impressive in a relief role behind Quinn Ewers, throwing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Manning will be the quarterback every QB-needy team hopes they will land, so he will be highly coveted. Will the Raiders be able to land Manning at the top of next year’s draft, or will they have to trade up to get him?
Manning is not the only talented quarterback expected to enter next year’s draft. Penn State’s Drew Allar, who almost entered this year’s class, could be an intriguing player if he has another good season. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt are wild cards who could see their draft stock rise if they build off their 2024 campaigns.
Would it make sense for the Raiders to keep O’Connell under center for one season and aim to find their franchise quarterbacks in next year’s class?
Based on the options in this year’s draft, it very well could. It is not a position Las Vegas can afford to miss at.
